Premier League a dream, says Forest signing Scarpa

Manager Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest are supporting midfielder Gustavo Scarpa after he reportedly external-link lost almost £1m in a cryptocurrency scam.

Forest allowed the 29-year-old, who joined in January, to return to his native Brazil to deal with the issue.

According to reports in Brazil, he has appeared in court in a bid to regain his money and Cooper said the situation has impacted his availability.

"It's an unfortunate situation and he's got our full support with it," he said.

"I can tell you that he has had some personal issues to sort out and we are giving him our support, which is inclusive of allowing him to travel back.

"We're supporting Gustavo in terms of what he's going through and of course it affects football performance and availability, and all that sort of stuff.

"Those things go hand in hand, of course. We want him settled in his mind and sorting out the situation.

"Hopefully he can get it sorted out and then focus on his availability for us."

Scarpa has made eight appearances since his arrival on a free transfer but has not been in the Forest squad for either of their games this month.