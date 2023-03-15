Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Real BetisReal Betis17:45Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Benito Villamarín

Real Betis v Manchester United: Visitors without Antony for last-16 second leg

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Casemiro and Antony
Casemiro was sent off in United's goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League

Manchester United will be without Antony for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Betis.

The 23-year-old forward missed training on Wednesday through illness and has not travelled with the 21-man squad.

United boss Erik ten Hag said Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will play despite each being one card away from a ban

"We had a good result, but we have to go again and we need our best players," said Ten Hag, whose side hold a 4-1 lead after the first leg.

The Dutchman will also be without Anthony Martial and long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen as well as Argentina youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who ten Hag said has a "serious" injury.

"It will take weeks. It's difficult to make a diagnosis this quickly. But I saw him limping and that's why I took him off," he said.

"He will be back for the end of the season. This season we can win a lot so he has to be ready to get back as soon as possible."

United are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, as well as the battle for the top four in the Premier League, but Ten Hag is sure his side "can manage" despite the injuries.

"We have players that can recover good in between games," he said. "We are in contact with medical and performance [teams] about what the players can handle. When we are going into the final stages of the season, we can bring our best team."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

