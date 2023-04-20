Lauren Haynes was captain for six of her seven years at Oxford United, who play in England's third tier

From growing up and playing alongside Lionesses, an 18-month injury-enforced break and focusing on life off the pitch - Lauren Haynes has always been set in forging her own path.

The 27-year-old former Oxford United captain has signed for Sion Swifts as the Women's Premiership in Northern Ireland takes its first steps as a professional league.

It has been a long and winding road for Haynes, who started her career at Arsenal's academy - alongside future England captain Leah Williamson - before signing her first professional contract with Bristol City as a teenager.

Haynes also played for England from under-15s right through to under-21s with the likes of Williamson, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh.

After signing a professional deal with Bristol, where she played in the Champions League and reached an FA Cup final, Haynes says "things were brilliant" before she was forced to take 18 months out of the game.

"I put my head on anything, with big tackles or big blocks and I probably put it places where I shouldn't," she said.

"I ended up getting knocked out a couple of times. This was before concussion protocols were really in place. I had a really nasty one that stemmed some ongoing problems.

"I still wear a headguard now as a precaution, but I'm all fine and healthy now."

Headguard after concussion & 'incredible' Lionesses

After playing on the same youth team as some of England's Euro 2022 champions, Haynes says she does not have any regrets about how her career panned out as she spent seven years at Oxford.

"At the time I thought, 'yeah, I'm all right here', but they have gone on to do bigger and better things, which is incredible," she said.

"It's tough, when you are 16 or 17 and playing alongside them and you are on that level. I got an injury so it didn't work out that way for me.

"I am quite grateful because of the career I built off the pitch - I was an academy manager for Oxford United, working for the boys and girls, working for the FA, developing and teaching.

"That's my passion. If I carried on playing that may never have happened.

"I've focused on my career for the past six or seven years. I can now focus on being a footballer and that's what I'm excited about."

Haynes went to college and played alongside Northern Ireland defender Rebecca Holloway at Bristol, and says Northern Ireland's appearance at the Euro 2022 finals played a role in her decision to move to Sion, where she hopes to do more coaching.

"When the opportunity came up again to turn professional I thought, 'I'm 27 and not getting much younger so I want to make the best I can out of this situation and I want to play football at the highest level I can'.

"For me, stepping up from the National League, where Oxford are, to come and play football in Northern Ireland in the Premiership was the best decision for my footballing career."

Move to professionalism will have teething problems

As women's football moves into its first professional year in 2023, Haynes says people "have to be realistic" as the league adjusts from its amateur status.

Haynes played for Bristol City, then Bristol Academy, as the Women's Super League in England was created in 2011 and says she hopes her experience with that adjustment can help Sion Swifts as they make a similar move this year.

"It's going to have teething problems. It is not going to go from here to here without any problems because that is ridiculous," she added.

"What it is good for is having exposure and having role models.

"We probably won't reap the benefits of this competition right now, it will be the younger generations coming through who can look up and aspire, 'I can be a full-time footballer', which is probably something that I never had as a kid.

"I'm now doing that at 27 and I'm quite fortunate. For me it is all about inspiring the younger generation."

Sion Swifts won the League Cup last season

Haynes says she is "really excited" about helping to grow the Strabane-based side, who won the League Cup and reached the final of the Irish Cup last season.

"I came over a couple of weeks ago to get a feel for the place and I fell in love with in. The girls are class and they are so honest and so open.

"It's quite a big family, which I like, and it is a standalone women's club and there is the community aspect - that fits really well with my morals.

"It probably is a bit of a risk but if we do the same thing every day then you are never going to progress as a human.

"I want to help progress and see a sense of professionalism around the club. I know we are classed as one of the underdogs compared to the more proven, successful teams in the league. From what I've seen so far I am really excited."