Gianni Infantino re-elected as Fifa president until 2027
Last updated on .From the section Football
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has been re-elected to his post for another four years.
The Swiss-Italian, 52, became head of world football's governing body when he succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016.
He retained the role in 2019 and, after standing unopposed for re-election, will continue to lead Fifa until 2027.
"It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility," Infantino said at the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.
"I promise to continue serving Fifa and football around the world.
"To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all."
More to follow.
