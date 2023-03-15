Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Stefan Bajcetic's first Premier League goal for Liverpool came in only his second appearance in the competition

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic will miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury.

The 18-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield, making 19 appearances and scoring his first senior goal at Aston Villa in December.

He suffered an adductor problem in training and was ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

"It's very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me," Bajcetic said. external-link

"But I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

"I would also like to say thank you to you Reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever."