Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ivan Toney in England squad for games against Italy and Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments52

Breaking news

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked striker Ivan Toney in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month.

Brentford's Toney, 27, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, behind Tottenham's Harry Kane.

However, he is facing a potential ban from the game having accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

England travel to Italy on 23 March and host Ukraine at Wembley on 26 March.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City) Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 14:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 14:14

    To be honest I think that Ivan Toney should be given a chance. I personally would think that he’ll fit right in with the England squad. But I think that he should be given a chance to shine.

  • Comment posted by Steve 1879, today at 14:14

    Shocking decision given the admission of guilt over gambling!

    He should be banned from all forms of football for a year or two! preferably the latter!

  • Comment posted by Half spin quark, today at 14:14

    Brighton under de zerbi have more possession than any team in the league since he joined, Brighton play pretty epic football, and have plenty of English players. However they are not cheslivmancmanuarsespuds so you know. He can't pick them

  • Comment posted by bananaman12345, today at 14:13

    Seems strange to select a player who has accepted more than 200 betting charges against him and has yet to serve any punishment for that. Seems inconsistent and maybe reflects the lack of choices Southgate has in that position.

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 14:13

    Southgate hates Arsenal too. Ben White > Most called up.

  • Comment posted by Random Precision, today at 14:13

    What, no Willockinho………..

  • Comment posted by Mike , today at 14:13

    Maguire & Stones.......really!! DO'OH
    Good luck to Toney
    Come on England
    #UTG

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 14:12

    Southgate incapable of selecting exciting imaginative players. Too many dull and boring players in this squad.

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 14:12

    So can pick Toney now he has admitted charges, but couldn’t take to the WC because he was under investigation?

    Sure.

  • Comment posted by Amber, today at 14:12

    We can't experiment too much because we need a result against Italy but Ben White surely deserves a call up ahead of quite a few of the named defenders.

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 14:12

    Oliver Skipp deserves a spot far more than Mason Mount. He never puts a foot wrong. Good ol’ Southgate favouritism at its finest.

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:12

    Bonus is this will be Southgates last tournament qualifying campaign !! His mates in the squad will be sweating on being picked again once he has gone !!

  • Comment posted by eeth, today at 14:12

    Uninspiring squad again. Same old same old barring Toney.
    Maguire, Henderson, Phillips (who barely plays like Maguire). It’s pretty much rinse and repeat squads if players are fit no matter how in or out of form they are

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:12

    Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount - I thought players were picked on form? Feel free to add anymore below.....

  • Comment posted by Jim Bly, today at 14:12

    Agree that Tomori deserved it too.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 14:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:12

    Shame yet again Lewis Dunk misses out and to chuck another Albion name into the mix Silly March surely deserves a chance as well.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:12

    Henderson???? Why??? He offers nothing.

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 14:12

    Ivan Toney but not Ollie Watkins???

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022

Also in Sport