Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Morton Venue: Gayfield, Arbroath Date: Friday, 17 March Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

After 27 Scottish Championship games last season, Arbroath were one point clear at the top of the table.

After 27 games this season, they are one point adrift at the bottom of the table. Football can be a funny old game.

Dick Campbell's side have nine games left to save their second-tier status. One cup final against each team in the league. 27 points still to play for.

Up first is an intriguing clash against Dougie Imrie's play-off pushing Greenock Morton on Friday night under the Gayfield lights, and in front of the BBC Scotland cameras.

Going for 12 in a row?

Arbroath are attempting to make it 12 games without defeat against Morton. Yes, you read that right. A remarkable run lasting over three years and nearly three full seasons. The Cappielow club's last victory in this fixture was in January 2020.

The sides have met three times this season, with Arbroath picking up seven points from nine.

Returning home with three points on two occasions has been crucial in keeping them within touching distance of Hamilton Academical. No mean feat, either, when only Ayr United have left Morton with a win in the league this term.

The wins account for half of Arbroath's victories this entire campaign. The other two? Away to Dundee and at home to Hamilton.

Gayfield hasn't witnessed a home win since October, with only one coming before that. No doubt that will exasperate Campbell, who will take in the game from the stands as he serves his one-game touchline ban for being sent off at Hamilton.

The man with the bunnet often likes to at least start a game in a comfy seat, so you would imagine his lack of presence in the dugout won't deter his players too much.

He will certainly hope it doesn't, as his side have the opportunity to leapfrog into eighth with a win, for 24 hours at least. No matter what happens, Arbroath will no doubt have eyes on Accies against Ayr United and Cove Rangers' trip to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

No side are pulling away at the top of the table, nor are any being left behind at the bottom. With that, BBC Scotland pundit Leanne Crichton has "no doubt" Arbroath can maintain their Championship place.

"When you look at the performances they've shown, and the amount of draws Arbroath have had across the season, there have been really fine margins in a lot of the games.

"Being that part-time team, always the underdogs in those high-pressure games, they're sometimes the ones that galvanise you the most, so I absolutely believe they have got what it takes.

"The Championship is crazy, it just takes for a team to go on a decent run and string a couple of results together before you drag others into the mix."

Crazy is certainly one word for it. The intrigue and excitement of Scotland's second tier continues on Friday night.