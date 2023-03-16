Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos (left) has scored 10 goals so far this season

Rangers manager Michael Beale says striker Alfredo Morelos has not signed a pre-contract with any club.

The Colombian, 26, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with Sevilla external-link after scoring 122 goals since joining Rangers in 2017.

Beale also denied reports midfielder Scott Arfield has been offered a new deal, saying none of the club's out of contract players have agreed new terms.

"There's no truth in the situation with Sevilla," Beale said.

"We're both committed to each other until the end of the season and we'll sit down and have a chat then.

"If Alfredo's here and offered a new contract, great. If he moves on, he's our record goalscorer in Europe, we've had a lot of big days together and he'll get a hug and on he goes.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about Alfredo. He works hard, he's a good team-mate. There's nothing that can happen between now and our last game, which would change my energy towards him."

Antonio Colak has been preferred to Morelos in attack for Rangers' past two games and has scored 17 goals to his counterpart's 10 so far this season.

Morelos is one of six players out of contract at Rangers this summer, while attacker Malik Tillman's loan from Bayern Munich will come to an end with the Ibrox club having the option to buy.

"It's a moment where there's a lot of players out of contract and therefore there's a lot of salaries coming back in if we weren't to renew with some of those players, which gives the club a lot of options," said Beale.

"There's other players in contract that I've had conversations with as well. I've identified a few players to the club that we're away working on now.

"There's no truth in any player being offered or signed off on any new contract."

Tillman could return to the Rangers side which faces Motherwell at Fir Park after missing the past three games and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz could make his first start since October as Borna Barisic is unavailable with his wife soon to give birth.

"You may see a change in formation where we play with somebody else out there as well," Beale explained.