Wasps offered the use of their training facility while the rugby club rebuilds for life in the Championship, following their expulsion from the Premiership after going into administration

Birmingham City's men's and under-21 sides will use the training ground of Wasps Rugby Club following a fire at their Wast Hills site.

The Championship club had been looking at several potential options but have confirmed the switch to Wasps' site in Henley-in-Arden.

Blues have been using facilities next door to their site since the fire caused extensive damage on 3 March.

The club say the move is "temporary" while repair work is carried out.

"The majority of the damage was sustained in the kitchen area and connecting office, and a restoration clean has started this week on the areas of the building less affected," a club statement said. external-link

The added they were "extremely thankful" to The Hayes Sports Group who own the adjacent site to Wast Hills and non-league club Alvechurch, who train there.

While the pitches at Wast Hills have been usable, it is hoped access to laundry and changing rooms will be restored there by Friday.

Birmingham City's women's team and the academy squads will continue to train at Wast Hills while the club explore "various temporary options for the purpose of enhancing the facilities available to them".