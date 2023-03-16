Last updated on .From the section Hull

Xavier Simons made one senior appearance for Chelsea having come through the academy ranks

Hull City have signed Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, making his loan spell a permanent move.

The 20-year-old joined the Tigers on a season-long basis in September, and has so far made seven appearances for the Championship club.

Simons, who was born in Hammersmith and came through the Chelsea academy, made one senior appearance for the Blues.

"He's got undoubted potential and quality," said Hull boss Liam Rosenior. external-link

"[He has] an outstanding attitude and trains at 100% all the time. He's got Premier League physicality and athleticism.

"If we can help him improve his technical aspects and tactical understanding of the game, we've got a fantastic asset for the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.