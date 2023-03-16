Saints players celebrate Ryan Astles' late winner against Bala Town

JD Cymru Premier: Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints Venue: Deeside Stadium, Connah's Quay Date: Friday, 17 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

The New Saints will retain their Cymru Premier title with a point at rivals Connah's Quay Nomads on Friday.

Saints are 17 points ahead of second-placed Nomads after Ryan Astles' goal secured a 2-1 win over Bala on Monday.

Nomads, back-to-back champions in 2020 and 2021, were only four points adrift earlier this season.

Saints have lost once in the league this season and a point at Deeside Stadium would be enough to clinch a 15th title.

Manager Craig Harrison, who returned to the club from Connah's Quay as Anthony Limbrick's replacement earlier in the season, won six successive Welsh titles during his first spell with the Oswestry-based club.

"I don't want to talk too soon but when and if it happens it will certainly be one that I'll enjoy a little bit more as a mature manager, even though I'm only 44," Harrison told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I've still got the same fire and the same drive but I think I've probably just got a bit of a longer fuse now instead of the short fuse I had beforehand.

"You learn and realise there are a lot of battles in football. As a young manager you want to fight the world and it's you against the world and that's probably what I've learnt more than anything else."

Friday, 17 March

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT

Play-Off Conference

Caernarfon Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT

Saturday, 18 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT

Newtown v Penybont; 14:30 GMT

Play-Off Conference

Flint Town United v Pontypridd United; 14:30 GMT

Haverfordwest County v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 GMT