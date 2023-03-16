Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Gary Madine was injured just seconds into Blackpool's game at Bristol City

Blackpool striker Gary Madine will miss the rest of the Championship season with a long-term knee injury.

Madine, 32, suffered the injury during the opening minute of Saturday's defeat at Bristol City.

Scans have confirmed he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage and requires surgery. He is expected to be sidelined for about nine months.

"It'll be next year when he's ready to play. It's really tough on him," said Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy.

"He's not had many injuries in his career but to get that one when you get to 32 is a bad one to take."

Madine, signed from Cardiff in January 2020, has scored four goals this season for the Seasiders, who are third from bottom of the Championship.