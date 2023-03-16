Sutton have had to introduce extra searching of fans before home matches

Sutton United have issued a number of fans with banning orders for being in possession of pyrotechnics at League Two matches against Crewe and Crawley.

The club are being investigated by the Football Association because of the behaviour of some supporters.

The police have also been involved to help identity the culprits.

In a statement, the club said it was "disappointed by the small minority that are reducing the enjoyment of the matchday experience for others."

The statement added: "As a result of the incidents, the club has issued banning orders to a small number of individuals who will now also be subject to enquiries by the police and possible criminal investigation, with the club assisting in this process.

"Increased scrutiny and additional searching have had to be introduced for the remaining home fixtures of the season, which not only detracts from the enjoyment for everyone but also adds to the costs incurred by the club which could otherwise be spent on investing in our future.

"The club is grateful to a number of our regular supporters who have assisted both the club and the police in addressing this matter."

The south London club are ninth in League Two, a point outside the play-offs.