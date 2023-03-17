Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Premier League champions Manchester City will play six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.

If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.

More to follow.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli