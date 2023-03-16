Gary Woods had established himself as Exeter's first-choice goalkeeper over the past month

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says goalkeeper Gary Woods' season-ending hamstring injury is a major loss.

The 32-year-old was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

The January signing from Kilmarnock had started the past six games after coming in for the injured Jamal Blackman, conceding just four goals and keeping two clean sheets.

"It's a big blow for Gary and a big blow for the club," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"We signed him to provide competition for Jamal, he did that and more.

"He came into the team when Jamal was injured, showed his quality, showed his experience, provided real stability when we needed it, kept Jamal out of the team for a few weeks and unfortunately picked up that injury.

"The biggest compliment I can pay him is how well Jamal's trained and how good Jamal looked when he came on the pitch because he was ready, he looks lean, he looks hungry, and that's all down to Gary Woods' professionalism and quality since he came into the building."

The injury means highly rated 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lee has been recalled from a loan spell at non-league Plymouth Parkway.

Lee, who made his EFL debut as a late substitute for Blackman at Derby in October, has played four Papa Johns Trophy matches for the Grecians.

"The good thing is he's been playing regular games," added Caldwell.

"He ready to be the number two and ready if something should happen to Jamal that he gets in and gets his opportunity.

"It's a really exciting time for him and a time where he has to develop his mentality to train every day like he's going to start a game of football which he might not, and he needs to be prepared for that moment if it comes."