Duncan Ferguson (left) was Steven Schumacher's 'idol' growing up

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he is looking forward to facing one of his "idols" when his side face Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers.

Ferguson, who took over as Forest Green boss in January, was a hero of Everton-supporting Schumacher.

The pair also played together when Schumacher was coming up through the Premier League side's ranks.

"He was one of my idols growing up, I'm a big Everton fan and loved him," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He was our number nine, I think he was my first named player that I had on the back of my shirt, so it shows how much he meant to me growing up.

"Then I got to be in Everton squads with him when I got into the first team, so I was in and around it."

Schumacher, 38, was captain of England's under-19 side and played alongside Wayne Rooney in Everton's youth ranks.

But after failing to break into the first team he left in 2004 - midway through Ferguson's second spell with the Toffees.

The Scot went on to score a total of 72 goals in 272 appearances for Everton before joining the coaching staff and going on to have two spells as caretaker manager.

"When I went back coaching there he was part of the coaching staff as well, and I actually coached his son on a couple of occasions," Schumacher added.

"I know him reasonably well and we'll welcome him and hopefully have a drink with him at the end of the game."

'We're enjoying ourselves'

Schumacher is in his first full season as a manager, having been promoted from assistant manager after Ryan Lowe left for Preston in December 2021

The match will be crucial for both Everton-supporting managers - for very different reasons.

Ferguson's Forest Green side - who pipped Plymouth's arch-rivals Exeter City to win last season's League Two title - are 12 points from safety at the bottom of League One.

The former Scotland striker has yet to taste victory since taking over, with the famously vegan club having not won since 10 December - a run of 16 matches in all competitions.

And he might have his work cut out on Saturday - no side in England's top four divisions have a better home record than Argyle's 16 wins and a draw from 18 games.

But second-placed Argyle have seen their lead over third-placed Ipswich Town cut to two points, with 10 games to go, after a 3-0 loss at Barnsley last week.

"We're really happy with where we are in the league," added Schumacher of his side's run-in - which sees them play just one side in the current top 10 between now and the end of the season.

"I wouldn't suggest that we're under any pressure, I think they [Ipswich] would be under more pressure because they absolutely have to get promoted, we might not necessarily have thought of even being in this position.

"We're enjoying ourselves, I don't think the players are feeling the pressure and we're going to give it our all in the run-in.

"They [Ipswich] have got he biggest budget, by all accounts, alongside Sheffield Wednesday, so logically it would suggest that they would need to get out of this division probably slightly more than we do."