Brothers John (left) and James McAtee will both hope to be celebrating after Sunday's ties

It will be an unusual Mother's Day for Gillian McAtee this year.

She'll be in Brighton to watch oldest son John try to help fourth-tier Grimsby pull off another FA Cup miracle in their quarter-final but, before his game kicks off, she'll also be looking for somewhere to watch her youngest son James in action for Sheffield United in their tie with Blackburn.

The McAtees sat down with Football Focus to talk FA Cup upsets, their family bond and looking to follow in illustrious footsteps.

'I want to play John at Wembley'

It has been a breakthrough season in different ways for both forward John, 23, and midfielder James, 20.

John was part of the Mariners team promoted back to the Football League last season and earned a transfer to Championship side Luton in the summer, before being loaned back to the League Two side for the season.

He has helped the Lincolnshire club reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1939.

Manchester City's James, who is on loan at the Blades, has enjoyed a stellar first full season in senior football and he played 84 minutes for the South Yorkshire club, who are second in the Championship, in their 1-0 win over Tottenham in the last round.

John: "It's brilliant to have got this far.

"As soon as our game finished at Southampton my first thought was to see how James had done.

"We're the first team to beat five teams from divisions above us but we're just buzzing to be in this round."

James: "We were really happy to have beaten Spurs and then when I got off the pitch people were saying Grimsby had won, so I was buzzing.

"Hopefully we can win the next game and get to play each other. I didn't want to play him in this round because I want to play against him at Wembley."

John: "I wanted to play him now! We're not guaranteed to get through at all with a game at another Premier League team, who are higher up than Southampton. It would be quite unbelievable.

"I've got two draws in mind if we do do it, and that's Manchester United, who I support, or obviously Sheffield United.

"I'm not the nervous type. I just want to embrace it and enjoy it as much as I can because opportunities like this don't come around that often.

"It'll all hit me when the match starts. I want to win the game, regardless of how good they are. At the end of the day it is 11 v 11. We'll look to pull off another miracle again."

The brothers have played against each other in a competitive game once, when John's Scunthorpe took on James' Manchester City Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game in 2020

Grimsby will be backed by more than 4,000 travelling fans - and probably the same number of inflatable Harry Haddocks in the stands - and the Mariners forward, who has four goals in 22 appearances this season, says their support inspires the players.

John: "Seeing how much it means to the club has made our season brighter because our league form hasn't been as good as we'd have hoped.

"The fans are unbelievable with all the Harry Haddocks. Their backing says a lot about the town. It's a working class town with heart and grit, and that's the attitude we have as well in big games."

In the genes

It is probably not a major surprise that the McAtee brothers have both made their career in professional sport, given their family background.

Their dad and grandad, both also called John McAtee, played professional rugby league, with their father making his St Helens debut aged just 16.

And on the other side of the family? Only a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Gillian: "My grandad [Alan Ball Snr] was a manager and my uncle was Alan Ball, who won the World Cup with England in 1966, and went on to manage as well.

"We tried them [John and James] both with a rugby ball when they were little because their dad played, but they would just kick it all the time!"

John: "I tried playing rugby league like my dad but I was terrible. I couldn't tackle anyone!

"There was a little AstroTurf behind our house and we used to play over there all of the time, and mum would just come to the back door and shout for us and we'd come running back through the woods."

James: "I wanted to follow in John's footsteps and I think that's why I'm left-footed because I was always copying him. So when he passed the ball with his right foot I'd pass with my left.

"We could get a bit competitive with one another in the back garden when we were kids, a bit aggressive. If I started opening my mouth he'd teach me a lesson, but he's helped me a lot. He's still helping me now and I'm very grateful for that."

John and James' great-uncle was Alan Ball (right) who was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team

Bouncing back and being 'blessed'

Although both brothers were involved with Premier League academy sides from a young age, their journeys into the professional game have been very different.

John spent time with Liverpool, Manchester United and Burnley before eventually making his professional debut with Shrewsbury.

He was let go by the League One side and then released after two years with Scunthorpe, before Grimsby picked him up in the summer of 2021.

In contrast, James, who made his debut for Pep Guardiola's men in a 6-1 win over Wycombe in the EFL Cup aged 18, has been with the Premier League giants from the age of 11.

James: "I think it's good because in football sometimes you can't tell people things, but because we're brothers in the industry we know we can tell each other anything. It's a weight off your shoulders."

John: "There's that trust there. We're blessed because we're very lucky to have this, especially for when times are tough. Everyone has ups and downs in football so it's always nice to have your little brother there to pick you up."

Gillian: "John has had knockbacks but there's always been something there for him at the side. There's always been someone interested in him. I've always known how good he is."

James: "I think this year has been my biggest challenge.

"I struggled at the start at Sheffield United but I've found my feet now and I'm getting goals and assists."

John: "I think at first he didn't quite understand how tough men's football is. We used to argue a bit about it actually.

"He's grown up a lot in himself and on the pitch this season. I think he understands what I was saying to him before now and I'm sure he's been glad I've been there to pick him up when it has been tough.

"I've watched him a few times this season on TV and I've been to see him live a few times too. I enjoy watching him play, I just love watching footy really so it's a bonus when it's your brother."

James: "I got to see his best game at the National League play-off final. I don't normally get nervous when I'm playing but I was so nervous watching him, my hands were shaking.

"I was going crazy when he scored, I was happier for him scoring than I am when I score. It was a great atmosphere as well so it was a good game to watch."

Mother's Day by the sea

Back to Sunday's bumper day for the family.

The brothers acknowledged the sacrifices both of their parents have made for them and will be indebted to sister Lucy, who will have the task of making this year's potentially quite stressful Mother's Day up to Gillian.

Gillian: "I'm going to travel down to Brighton the night before and find somewhere to watch James' game on TV and then go and watch John's match. I always try and alternate and I was at James' game in the last round.

"Whichever one I watch I'm always following the other game on my phone. I don't get nervous beforehand but once the games start my heart is pounding.

"I'm proud of both of them and I always have been."

James: "Our sister Lucy will plan something to make up for us making mum spend Mother's Day like this!"

John: "We're so lucky to have a brilliant family like this, with the support they've given us and taken us up and down the country. It doesn't go unnoticed."