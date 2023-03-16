Last updated on .From the section Man City

Alvarez has scored 10 goals for City this season

Julian Alvarez has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City to keep him at the club until 2028.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, the 23-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances since moving from River Plate last summer.

Alvarez initially joined on a five-and-a-half-year deal but has now signed an "improved" contract reflecting his performances for club and country.

He said City offers him "everything he needs" to reach his best.

"For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing," Alvarez said.

"I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential."

Alvarez scored four goals for Argentina in Qatar as the country won its third World Cup crown.

"Julian has impressed everyone at Manchester City with his technical ability, dedication and attitude," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"We saw at the World Cup what a special talent he is. To win that trophy at his age is amazing and we are all very proud of what he achieved.

"His progress so far has been really good, but we are now fully focused on developing his game even further and turning him into one of the best strikers in world football."