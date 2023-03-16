Last updated on .From the section Everton

The panel was found by a volunteer who helps keep the canal clean

A panel featuring a picture of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright that was stolen from outside Goodison Park has been found in a canal.

A timeline of significant moments from the club's history is displayed around the stadium, but the one showing Kenwright was removed last Friday.

Merseyside Police had said in a statement they were looking to "identify anyone involved".

BBC Sport understands three individuals took part in stealing the panel.

The area is covered by CCTV, with the theft taking place on the evening before Everton's home victory over Brentford last Saturday.

A spokesperson for the volunteer group which helps keep the canal in Vauxhall clean told the Liverpool Echo: external-link "We spotted an object at the bottom of the canal and took it out.

"It didn't look like a sign at first but by the time we removed it, there was Bill looking up at us."

Kenwright and other board members have not attended any home games since a 4-1 defeat by Brighton in January.

The club had said in a statement external-link there was "real and credible threat to their safety and security".