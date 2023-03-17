Brighton's impressive form and style of play has prompted praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Brighton & Hove Albion will provide as tough a test as any of their higher-profile Premier League counterparts in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final, says Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst.

About 5,000 fans will follow the League Two side to the south coast, to take on a side 76 places above them.

Albion, in seventh, have lost just one of their past 12 games.

"They might not have the worldwide name of a Man United, Liverpool or Man City," Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside.

"But in terms of how they're playing, they're a fantastic team and when [Pep - Manchester City boss] Guardiola mentions the style of play and manager, you know it's something to behold."

Seagulls gameplan gives Hurst 'loads' of dilemmas

Grimsby have already won at Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup this season

The Mariners reached the last eight of the world's oldest domestic football cup competition by winning at Southampton, another Premier League outfit in that part of the world - and also dumped out Plymouth, Cambridge, Burton and Luton en route.

Hurst's mind has also been preoccupied by maintaining their fourth-tier status, helped by a midweek win at Sutton United, while also looking toward this weekend's tie.

The 48-year-old says the video work has been "ominous to watch", given the "loads" of dilemmas that Premier League teams have struggled to cope with.

All he is focused on now is fine-tuning his team selection and making sure the side give it their all.

"We'll need luck, and I'm not ashamed to say that in the slightest," Hurst added. "We are going to need discipline and lots of energy, but ultimately we know the size of the task.

"That's going to be extremely difficult. But while it's 0-0 and there are two teams out there, you've got to give it your best shot.

"Whatever happens on Sunday, there will be no disgrace. The players should be very proud, the club and supporters; but at the same time there's that bit where you just want to do well and give a good account of yourselves. We've got nothing to lose."

Seagulls ready to take opportunity

Albion's long climb from near-extinction and a nomadic existence, to an outfit of genuine Premier League quality has changed expectations and given fans an opportunity to experience moments they might never have thought possible in the late nineties.

The Seagulls have not been to an FA Cup final in 40 years, and marking the anniversary of the two Manchester United matches with another appearance in the showpiece would be apt.

It is an opportunity not to be missed for boss Roberto de Zerbi, who would take the club to only their second semi-final in the cup since 1983 if they beat Grimsby.

"I want our people and fans to support our players, because Sunday is a difficult game," De Zerbi told the press.

"We cannot go there and think 'We are Brighton in the Premier League and Grimsby are in the fourth division' - because we will make a big, big mistake.

"We have to play seriously, because for us it's a big opportunity to go to Wembley and we have to think about this before the game."