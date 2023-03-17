Former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has won 32 of his 45 matches in charge of Manchester United

Erik ten Hag says his Manchester United players must use their Carabao Cup success as "fuel" as they aim to reach the FA Cup semi-finals against Fulham.

United, third in the Premier League, won their first trophy since 2017 at Wembley last month and are also through to the last eight of the Europa League.

"We enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one," said Ten Hag, who was appointed last summer.

"We must be pushed by that and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham."

He added: "We have to set a winning culture. We are Manchester United, we have to win all the games, we have to compete in all the leagues. That is the mentality."

United have fallen behind in the Premier League title race, where they are 16 points behind leaders Arsenal, as they seek to add to their League Cup triumph.

Following Thursday's victory over Real Betis they will meet six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, while rivals Manchester City are among the clubs still remaining in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag met Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos delegation on Friday, a day after representatives of rival bidder Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani visited, as the potential sale of the club moved to the next phase.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Prospective owner visits Manchester United

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Fulham have enjoyed a positive return to the top flight this season, where they are ninth and on course to secure their Premier League safety.

After his side overcame fellow Premier League club Leeds United to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, former England defender Micah Richards said Silva should be considered for manager of the year.

"I'm really pleased with this team and this football club," said Silva.

"I have ambition to do better, we have to make this club keep growing. It's a project that I'm really happy to be involved with. It's my job and my ambition."

He added: "If you want to reach the semi-finals or Wembley, you can't always expect the draw you want.

"For us to be there, we have to play Manchester United. They'll have their fans behind them, so we have to go there with respect and play at our best."