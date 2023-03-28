Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hadler
  • 5Fowler
  • 6Brown
  • 16Berkoe
  • 14Odusanya
  • 9Wanjau-Smith
  • 15Booty
  • 22Bone
  • 24Jobe
  • 26Shonibare
  • 29Gurung

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 10Viggars
  • 17Touray
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 21Deacon

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 15Stirk
  • 21Vennings
  • 26Elerewe
  • 35Fisher
  • 4Bingham

Substitutes

  • 12Kendall
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Topalloj
Referee:
James Durkin

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham393072100356597
2Notts County4028102101366594
3Woking392181064402471
4Chesterfield392181067442371
5Barnet382061271611066
6Eastleigh40197144843564
7Boreham Wood381614844321262
8Solihull Moors391510145954555
9Bromley381413115247555
10Dag & Red38167155662-655
11Wealdstone391510144961-1255
12Southend38158154539653
13Altrincham391410155969-1052
14Maidenhead United40138194456-1247
15Oldham381210164954-546
16Halifax381110173545-1043
17Aldershot39127205466-1243
18York39119194653-742
19Dorking38117205584-2940
20Yeovil38717143243-1138
21Gateshead36814144555-1037
22Scunthorpe3989224675-2933
23Torquay38710214469-2531
24Maidstone United3959254183-4224
View full National League table

