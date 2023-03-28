York City v Scunthorpe United

First Half ends, York City 0, Scunthorpe United 0.
Line-ups
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Whitley
- 2FallowfieldBooked at 23mins
- 3Crookes
- 12Whittle
- 8Dyson
- 6McLaughlin
- 9Forde
- 14John-Lewis
- 24Ellis
- 28Duckworth
- 29Rowe
Substitutes
- 4Kouogun
- 7Hurst
- 11Kouhyar
- 16Hancox
- 25Campbell
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- Billson
- 2Ogle
- 13Richards-Everton
- 26ThompsonBooked at 26mins
- 20Wilson
- 19Butterfield
- 25Leake
- 29Smith
- 31RanceBooked at 8mins
- 32Shields
- 49Bennett
Substitutes
- 5Elliott
- 6Boyce
- 7Feeney
- 22Shrimpton
- 30Pugh
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Liam Thompson (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ryan Fallowfield (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dean Rance (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.