The United States were knocked out of last year's World Cup in the last 16

Christian Pulisic says the controversy that led to Gregg Berhalter no longer being the United States head coach has been "extremely childish".

Berhalter was reported in December - by US midfielder Giovanni Reyna's mother - over an argument with his wife in 1992.

Berhalter had criticised Reyna for "not meeting expectations" during last year's World Cup.

In a statement in January, co-signed by his wife Rosalind, Berhalter admitted kicking her during the incident.

"Everything that happened with Gregg, first of all, has been handled in an extremely childish manner," Chelsea and United States winger Pulisic told ESPN external-link .

"We've seen what's been going on - it's childish, it's youth soccer, people complaining about playing time.

"I don't want to go too far into that, but Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to get into the position he is in now."

US Soccer says Berhalter "remains a candidate" to serve as head coach after an independent investigation found there is "no legal impediment to employing him".

When he was reported, Berhalter's contract as US men's head coach was set to expire at the end of 2022 and US Soccer had not announced a decision on whether it would offer him an extension.

Reyna's mother is a former college room-mate and football team-mate of Rosalind Berhalter.

A report on the investigation concluded that the incident, when the Berhalters were both 18, was "an isolated event" and found "no evidence to suggest that Mr. Berhalter has engaged in similar misconduct at any other time".

The US finished second in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar but were knocked out in the last 16 by the Netherlands.

Pulisic, who has scored 22 goals in 56 international appearances, said he would "play and give it 100%" regardless of who is appointed US head coach.