Feyenoord were 7-0 ahead inside the first 66 minutes of their match at De Kuip

Feyenoord equalled the record for the biggest Europa League knockout win as they thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to advance to the last eight with an 8-2 aggregate victory.

It matched Lyon's victory over AZ Alkmaar by the same scoreline in 2017.

Elsewhere, Serie A sides AS Roma and Juventus knocked out Real Sociedad and Freiburg respectively.

And Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise shocked Union Berlin with a 3-0 victory to advance as 6-3 aggregate winners.

Spain's Sevilla edged out Turkey's Fenerbahce and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen knocked out Ferencvaros of Hungary.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).