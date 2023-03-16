Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
FeyenoordFeyenoord7Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk1

Feyenoord 7-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Europa League last 16 round-up

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Feyenoord players celebrate their 7-0 win
Feyenoord were 7-0 ahead inside the first 66 minutes of their match at De Kuip

Feyenoord equalled the record for the biggest Europa League knockout win as they thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to advance to the last eight with an 8-2 aggregate victory.

It matched Lyon's victory over AZ Alkmaar by the same scoreline in 2017.

Elsewhere, Serie A sides AS Roma and Juventus knocked out Real Sociedad and Freiburg respectively.

And Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise shocked Union Berlin with a 3-0 victory to advance as 6-3 aggregate winners.

Spain's Sevilla edged out Turkey's Fenerbahce and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen knocked out Ferencvaros of Hungary.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Feyenoord

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Wellenreuther
  • 4Geertruida
  • 18Trauner
  • 33Hancko
  • 15LópezSubstituted forRasmussenat 57'minutes
  • 20Wieffer
  • 17SzymanskiSubstituted forBullaudeat 58'minutes
  • 10KökcüSubstituted forTaabouniat 68'minutes
  • 7Jahanbakhsh
  • 29GiménezSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 57'minutes
  • 26IdrissiSubstituted forBarbosa da Paixãoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pedersen
  • 6Rasmussen
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 11Dilrosun
  • 14Barbosa da Paixão
  • 21Marciano
  • 25Taabouni
  • 28Kasanwirjo
  • 30Bullaude
  • 48Milambo
  • 49Troost

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 26Konoplya
  • 5Bondar
  • 22Matviyenko
  • 15Mykhailichenko
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forNazarynaat 54'minutes
  • 11ZubkovSubstituted forPetryakat 63'minutes
  • 21BondarenkoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSikanat 54'minutes
  • 8SudakovBooked at 81mins
  • 16KryskivSubstituted forDjurasekat 45'minutes
  • 2TraoréSubstituted forKelsyat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 14Sikan
  • 17Djurasek
  • 18Kelsy
  • 20Topalov
  • 23Maia Reis
  • 27Ocheretko
  • 28Farina
  • 29Nazaryna
  • 30Pyatov
  • 34Petryak
  • 44Rakitskyi
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamFeyenoordAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Kevin Kelsy (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykola Matviyenko with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Yukhym Konoplya.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  7. Booking

    Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  9. Post update

    Danilo (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Neven Djurasek (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Neven Djurasek (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  13. Post update

    Mohamed Taabouni (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Ivan Petryak (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Igor Paixão (Feyenoord).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Feyenoord. Mohamed Taabouni replaces Orkun Kökcü.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Danilo (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Feyenoord 6, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dávid Hancko.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Ivan Petryak replaces Oleksandr Zubkov because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories