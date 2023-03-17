Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers could be without midfielder Nicolas Raskin for Saturday's trip to Motherwell after the midfielder picked up a quad issue in last Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Sweden manager Janne Andersson has confirmed Celtic centre-back Carl Starfelt's hip injury is not serious. (Football Scotland) external-link

Michael Beale says the pressure at Ibrox is "what I signed up for" as Rangers manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic forward Brian McClair says he was "always quite confident" Ange Postecoglou would be a success at his former club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert believes Martin O'Neill's side at Parkhead would be "too strong" for Postecoglou's current team. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers could have signed Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before his move to the Serie A leaders. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Japan centre-back Marcus Tulio Tanaka has slammed Kyogo Furuhashi's snub from the latest international squad. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says striker Lawrence Shankland "would have been fit for Scotland" if he was selected in Steve Clarke's squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian will not shrink when they travel to league leaders Celtic on Saturday due to regular sessions with a psychologist, says assistant manager Jamie McAllister. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, McAllister has backed Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet to reclaim a place back in the Scotland squad after being left out of next month's double-header. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Hearts are hopeful forward Yutaro Oda will be fit to return after the international break following a foot injury. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson knows Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass has the quality to hurt his side as both clubs prepare to face each other at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Kevin van Veen will back himself to lead Motherwell to a first top-flight victory against Rangers in over two decades this Saturday, says manager Stuart Kettlewell. (Daily Record) external-link

If St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was picking his team on the basis of what he sees in training, striker Theo Bair would be in his starting line-up. (The Courier) external-link