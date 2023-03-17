Russell Martin signed a three-year deal at Swansea in August 2021

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he would have resigned last month if he did not believe there were better days ahead at the Championship club.

Swansea have slipped to 17th in the table having won three of 21 league games since going fourth in October.

Martin has been criticised during his side's poor run - but is convinced Swansea will improve.

"If I wasn't [convinced] I would have left on the first of February," Swansea's head coach said.

"That's the bottom line. If I wasn't convinced about what we are doing and the people we have here, I wouldn't be here - and I mean that."

Swansea's form dipped following their win over Cardiff on 27 October, although they remained firmly in the hunt for a play-off place throughout January.

It is since the mid-season window closed with no new faces at Swansea that results have slumped, with Martin's side taking just four points from the last 27 on offer.

Swansea have been continually let down by their tendency to concede cheap goals, as highlighted at Millwall in midweek when they were the better side but lost 2-1.

Martin says he accepts criticism over his team's failings as part of the "privilege" of being Swansea boss.

"We have got a picture of the fans celebrating at Cardiff last year in our office," he said.

"It's not there for no reason. It's there so we can look at it before every game and understand what it means to everyone, because of the emotion on people's faces - the smiles, there are people crying, there are people who look fiercely angry, although I am pretty sure they are not after beating Cardiff away 4-0.

"The emotion it brings out in people… You are given a club early on. You follow your parents to the football and what that brings is just incredible.

"To be sitting in this chair, I understand the privilege I have to carry that weight.

"Of course sometimes you feel it. You go away from home, get beaten and you see the crowd who have travelled.

"My family were in the crowd on Tuesday night and heard a few people moaning about me. I said you just have to accept it because these people really care about their club.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, we really care as well.

"I hope at some point we give people a team to be proud of and a team they enjoy watching. I think we have given them loads of days like that - although not enough this season, definitely not enough during this moment."

Swansea host Bristol City on Sunday hoping for what would be a morale-boosting victory going into their game at Cardiff after the international break.

They will be boosted by the return of Ollie Cooper, although Joel Latibeaudiere and Jay Fulton complete two-match bans and Joe Allen remains out with a hamstring injury.

Martin says Andy Fisher will keep his place in goal despite his recent struggles.

"I think Fish is in a place of acceptance that he's in a tough period, as a lot of us have been," Martin said.

"The only thing he can do is to try and use that to help him get through on Sunday as the rest of the players will. He'll be fine."