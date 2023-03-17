Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Kasey Palmer has made 31 appearances for Coventry this season and scored four goals

Coventry City will be without Kasey Palmer for the rest of the season.

The Sky Blues playmaker, 26, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear against Sunderland last month.

"He will next be available for us during pre-season," said manager Mark Robins.

"He's having loads of work done. He's not needed any surgical intervention but he is having injections to help the healing process of his tendon, which has been damaged significantly."

Palmer, who began his career at Chelsea, was signed from Bristol City last summer.

He has been a key player for Robins' side, who are ninth in the Championship table and challenging for a play-off place.

Robins added: "It needs time to heel and, at this stage of the season, a 10-week injury will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

"It's a shame because he has been very, very good for us this season."