Right-back George Tanner has been a regular in Bristol City's backline this season

Defender George Tanner has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with Bristol City, to stay until the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old joined the Championship club in August 2021 from Carlisle United, but his first campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury.

He has made 36 appearances for the club, with 23 coming this season.

"I'm over the moon, I'm so happy to commit my future to the club. It's really exciting times ahead," Tanner told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I've been through a period of tough times during my spell here. It started off well, I was straight into the team but then with the injuries and then at the start of this season being out of favour, I've had to work hard for my place.

"Since I've been back in the team I'm really happy with my performances. I've proved to myself and the club that I can be the main right-back going forward, and I can make that position my own."