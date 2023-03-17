Last updated on .From the section Irish

A leap of joy from Max Mata after netting for Sligo against Derry on Friday night

Ciaran Coll equalised 10 minutes from time to earn second-placed Derry City a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Max Mata headed in at the backpost on 25 minutes to give Sligo the lead against the run of play.

Derry finally found a way past the Rovers rearguard when Coll rose highest to head home from Ben Doherty's corner.

City lost ground of leaders Bohemians, who beat UCD to go three points clear at the Premier Division summit.

Derry failed to capitalise on their early dominance with Jamie McGonigle and Will Patching sending efforts off-target.

McGonigle hit the Sligo net but, much to the annoyance of the hosts, referee Adriano Reale blew for a Derry free-kick earlier in the move and did not play the advantage.

Derry defender Ronan Boyce holds off Sligo's Bogdan Bastsuk in the St Patrick's Day encounter

Sligo struck with their first meaningful attack as Reece Hutchinson's pinpoint cross was turned in by Mata from close range.

The goal halted City's momentum although Patrick McEleney wasted a good chance when he pulled his backpost volley wide.

Derry continued to threaten after the interval with McEleney seeing his goalbound shot blocked by Nando Pijnaker before McGonigle headed just over from Ryan Graydon's cross.

Sligo were defending stoutly and on course to inflict Derry's first defeat of the season until Coll rose highest to power the ball past keeper Luke McNicholas.

The visitors wasted a glorious chance to regain the lead just the minute as Bogdan Bastsuk raced clear on goal but dragged his shot just wide.

Frank Livak forced City stopper Brian Maher into a good save in injury time as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.