Away fans at Old Firm derbies have been reduced since the 2018-19 season

Celtic and Rangers have agreed neither club will take tickets for away fans at the next two Scottish Premiership encounters between the sides.

Rangers are due to visit Celtic Park on 8 April, with the final league meeting of the season due to take place at Ibrox after the top-flight split.

Away allocations have been reduced since the 2018-19 campaign, with the first two derbies of last term also played in front of no travelling fans.

The SPFL has declined to comment.

Although the remaining league counters this season will be played in front of one set of home supporters, the rivals will meet at Hampden Park for a second time this campaign in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, where both sets of fans will have an equal share of the national stadium.