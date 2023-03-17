Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mason Mount has been capped 36 times by England, scoring five goals and making five assists

Mason Mount will not join up with the England squad because of injury, Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said.

Mount, 24, was included in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad for the Three Lions' upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month.

But the midfielder has not featured for Chelsea since February due to a pubic injury and will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Everton.

"He wasn't 100 per cent the last game," Potter said on Friday.

"He is still not quite there so he will miss the England camp as well."

Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions to ease the pressure on Potter following a run of one win in their previous 11 matches.

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of the top four, although they are through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are back in the England squad following their return from injuries, however Raheem Sterling was left out as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

England play Italy on 23 March in Naples before facing Ukraine at Wembley on 26 March.