Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle: Can Alexander Isak fire Magpies to 'special season?'

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at the City Ground

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle thought they were signing "a top player" when they broke their transfer record to bring in striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad - and now he is delivering in what could become a "special season" for the club.

Isak's double in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday ensured Newcastle kept up their challenge for a top-four finish, moving within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham.

The Swedish striker netted a superb equaliser on the stroke of half-time before coolly slotting in a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot to spark scenes of celebration from the travelling fans behind the goal at the City Ground.

Manager Eddie Howe said it was a "huge moment" in Newcastle's season and Isak's form could help deliver the ultimate prize of a top-four finish.

Isak 'ice cool' in significant moment

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has scored three goals in his last two Premier League starts

It was a standout performance from Isak, who now has six goals in 10 Premier League appearances having fought off competition from team-mate Callum Wilson for a starting role in recent weeks.

Isak, who signed for the Magpies in a deal that could be worth £60m, scored in the 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend before netting both goals in Nottingham and now says their European hopes are "in our own hands".

"We are always dangerous and create chances. It is just a matter of whether it goes in or not," said 23-year-old Isak.

"We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance. We have to keep on taking it one game at a time and try to win."

Toon boss Howe said Isak was "ice cool" when taking the late penalty and that the confidence gained from his recent performances will be "key" going forward.

"It's a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that but he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish. It's great to see," added Howe.

"I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery was evident. He's building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

"We felt we were signing a top, top player that was capable of doing amazing things. I thought he showed that [at Forest].

"But I believe with every player there's room to improve and he has a huge part to play in our future."

Premier League table

'It's there for them' - can Newcastle grab top four?

Newcastle had gone five Premier League games without a win before picking up back-to-back victories over Wolves and Forest.

They had been frustrated in draws with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth, but have they turned a corner having come from behind to win for the first time in the league this season on Friday?

"Now it looks like Newcastle are in a real fight for the top four," ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

"What impresses me is their running power. Every time I watch Newcastle, it feels like you are watching a really intense team.

"Isak has his goals but he isn't just a goalscorer. There's a lot more to his game. The pace he provides to run in behind, the coolness in his finishing... He does everything you want from a top striker."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Newcastle could have a "special season" if they continue to grind out results.

"It's there for them. Manchester United are still in two competitions. Newcastle are in a position where they will have a clear run and a real go at it," said Neville.

"This is the time to hit form. Eddie Howe wont be getting carried away but he will be a lot more confident. Isak looks like he has rhythm and he is on a roll."

'A lot of whingebags in their team'

Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle in January

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was left deflated as defeat sees them remain just two points above the relegation zone heading into the international break.

"The overriding feeling at the moment is disappointment because of the result and how we haven't covered ourselves in glory in the build-up to the goals. I'm annoyed with ourselves," he added.

"It's the worst way to lose, giving away a penalty in the dying moments and it being the decisive goal. But win, lose or draw we were still going to be among a group of teams fighting it out.

"That hasn't changed but we would have liked a point or three points - but it wasn't to be."

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey faced his former club Newcastle for the first time and felt Forest "deserved something from the game" despite showing "naivety" in conceding the goals.

However, there was no friendliness on the pitch between Shelvey and his former team-mates.

"I didn't think they [Newcastle] would whinge as much as they did on the pitch. But it is a game of football," he told Sky Sports.

"I represent this football club now. I will give it my all. But yeah, a lot of whingebags in their team. I will tell them that - only in a jokey way.

"I hope they get into Europe and I have just positive words about the club."

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 01:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 01:15

    To see Newcastle grab a top 4 place ahead of Liverpool. Just seems strange texting those words.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 01:14

    Ref had a poor one. Toon had to work extra hard and dug it out. Isak scored an excellent improvised goal and had moments of brilliance.

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 01:11

    Two years ago, no way would Newcastle have come back to win.
    They are made of sterner stuff these days- and keep going to the end.
    As a fan who travelled to hundreds of away games, Geodie fans must have been in absolute heaven when Isaac slotted home that 92nd minute winner
    Enjoy the result and the after-party lads

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 01:10

    Who knows. Perhaps he can.

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 01:00

    Isak, Botman, Bruno. These lads are a different gravy, fringe international class & Champions League class players. We need more in the squad like them to create a spine.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 00:57

    Can I thank all the posters for your comments, interesting, challenging and respectful. It makes a very nice change.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:57

    Most of the top four all have to play each other so i would be surprised if the battle for third and fourth does not go down to the wire

  • Comment posted by scott1988, today at 00:53

    Amazing what oil money can do

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 01:08

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      For the cost of the squad we're a LOT cheaper than teams above and below us. Chelsea? Manchester United? Nottingham Forest!

  • Comment posted by norfox, today at 00:53

    Love that Newcastle are pushing so well for Europe. Breath of fresh air.

  • Comment posted by know your rights, today at 00:51

    Really disappointed.
    Three
    One
    Zero
    There's always next week.

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 00:45

    After a poor run of games Eddie Howe was looking for a response, and judging by the picture at the top of the article he found one through Isak.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:44

    Could we see a team that has improved so much this season miss out on third and even top four. I cant see this happening guys. No way. But you just never know in the Premier League as they do produce some strange results

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 00:41

    I say why not! Maybe even get third if all goes right as you have Man United at home as well as Arsenal at home and Spurs at home. Win those games and 3rd may actually be on.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Newcastle and Tottenham are only in one competition while Man United are still in three so they have got more games to play while both Newcastle and Tottenham can focus solely on the league without other distractions

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:38

    Newcastle are 5 points clear of Littlepool in the Europa League spot at Liverpool's expence. Liverpool don't play this weekend as they were due to play Wolves so they (Liverpool) won't drop 3 points which is unfortunate.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:37

    Great signing by Newcastle to get Isak for sixty million. They knew they could not rely on Wilson to get them the goals so they had to spend big money to get in a quality striker

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:35

    The battle for fourth has now become the battle for third and fourth. This is now becoming more interesting guys

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:33

    Newcastle should be setting their sights on third not just fourth. You are not that far behind Man United. And both Newcastle and Tottenham have to play them at home

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 00:44

      wolf359 replied:
      Newcastle are at home to Manchester United on Sunday April 2nd.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:30

    The battle for top four will go down to the wire and a few weeks ago we all thought Man United had top four sewn up. I just shows the Premier League can change in an instant after a couple of results

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 00:22

    Massive result at both ends of the table.

