Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 6Hector
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 10Morgan
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 33Leaburn
  • 43Campbell

Substitutes

  • 8Bonne
  • 15Kilkenny
  • 19Payne
  • 30Harness
  • 32Henry
  • 35Kanu
  • 48Mitchell

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 5Forino
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 7Wheeler
  • 29De Barr
  • 27Campbell
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 15Young
  • 16Willis
  • 22Freeman
  • 26McCarthy
  • 31Pattenden
  • 35Ward
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed36239464273778
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226860312972
5Derby371810959372264
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Peterborough371931563471660
8Wycombe371861350351560
9Portsmouth371512105142957
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Charlton371212135249348
12Fleetwood371113133938146
13Exeter361210144848046
14Lincoln City3691893338-545
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale37128173853-1544
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
20MK Dons37106213354-2136
21Accrington37811183058-2835
22Morecambe38713183762-2534
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC