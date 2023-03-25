Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 24Inniss
- 6Hector
- 2S Sessegnon
- 10Morgan
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 33Leaburn
- 43Campbell
Substitutes
- 8Bonne
- 15Kilkenny
- 19Payne
- 30Harness
- 32Henry
- 35Kanu
- 48Mitchell
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 2Grimmer
- 6Tafazolli
- 5Forino
- 3Jacobson
- 10Wing
- 28Scowen
- 7Wheeler
- 29De Barr
- 27Campbell
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 15Young
- 16Willis
- 22Freeman
- 26McCarthy
- 31Pattenden
- 35Ward
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.