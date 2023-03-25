Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient

HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|36
|21
|10
|5
|48
|24
|24
|73
|2
|Stevenage
|36
|19
|10
|7
|50
|31
|19
|67
|3
|Carlisle
|37
|18
|12
|7
|58
|35
|23
|66
|4
|Northampton
|37
|18
|12
|7
|50
|33
|17
|66
|5
|Bradford
|37
|16
|13
|8
|45
|32
|13
|61
|6
|Stockport
|37
|17
|9
|11
|50
|32
|18
|60
|7
|Salford
|37
|17
|8
|12
|57
|42
|15
|59
|8
|Mansfield
|36
|16
|9
|11
|55
|45
|10
|57
|9
|Sutton United
|37
|15
|10
|12
|40
|40
|0
|55
|10
|Barrow
|37
|15
|7
|15
|38
|42
|-4
|52
|11
|Swindon
|36
|13
|12
|11
|49
|42
|7
|51
|12
|Doncaster
|37
|15
|6
|16
|40
|50
|-10
|51
|13
|Walsall
|36
|11
|15
|10
|38
|32
|6
|48
|14
|Tranmere
|37
|13
|9
|15
|36
|38
|-2
|48
|15
|Grimsby
|35
|12
|10
|13
|37
|41
|-4
|46
|16
|Newport
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|-5
|43
|17
|Wimbledon
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|-5
|43
|18
|Crewe
|37
|9
|15
|13
|34
|47
|-13
|42
|19
|Gillingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|25
|40
|-15
|41
|20
|Harrogate
|37
|9
|11
|17
|42
|54
|-12
|38
|21
|Colchester
|37
|9
|9
|19
|33
|45
|-12
|36
|22
|Crawley
|36
|8
|9
|19
|39
|59
|-20
|33
|23
|Hartlepool
|37
|6
|13
|18
|40
|66
|-26
|31
|24
|Rochdale
|37
|6
|8
|23
|33
|57
|-24
|26
