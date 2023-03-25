Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Stockport County

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Carlisle371812758352366
4Northampton371812750331766
5Bradford371613845321361
6Stockport371791150321860
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield361691155451057
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow37157153842-452
11Swindon361312114942751
12Doncaster37156164050-1051
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby351210133741-446
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe37915133447-1342
19Gillingham371011162540-1541
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3689193959-2033
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

