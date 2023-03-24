Last updated on .From the section Football

Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales must 'reset and reframe' as a new era begins in Croatia

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey says he is ready to lead Wales' younger players towards a new era.

Wales are bidding to qualify for a fourth major tournament since Euro 2016 but must do so without record scorer Gareth Bale who has retired.

Ramsey, 32, is now Wales' most-capped outfield player as his side side prepare for a tough test in Croatia.

"It's been brilliant being captain, we've had a really positive week and I am really excited," Ramsey explained.

"We have a young team but some of them have a lot of caps... we feel like we are in a good place and are looking forward to getting this campaign under way.

"We are without some players who have been important for us over the years, but we are hoping to take into the game what we have been working on in the week."

Luka Modric (right( played alongside Gareth Bale at Spurs and Real Madrid

Wales must cope without Bale - Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Modric, a teammate of Bale's at the Bernabeu and White Hart Lane, says Wales' players will need to give more effort to cope with the absence of their talisman.

"Of course it is a blow to the Welsh team not having Gareth Bale anymore," Modric explained.

"Every individual will need to give more, they can't rely on Gareth doing something on his own.

"They have to rely on each other as a team."

Modric expects Wales to be in contention for qualification.

""We always want to start well and qualify as early as possible.

"We feel Wales and Turkey are our biggest competitors for a place at the Euros, so we want to start well," he said.

"We won't run away from the fact we are favourites in this game, but in football if you don't give 200%, you can have problems."

Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead, Luke Harris and Oli Cooper could all be set to win their first Wales caps in a much-changed squad

Unfamiliar looking Wales

A groin injury to Wales forward Brennan Johnson has only added to the unsettled nature of the squad ahead of their daunting visit to a country who have never lost a Euro qualifier in 35 previous games.

Wales are also without four members of their World Cup squad from Qatar through retirement with Jonny Williams, Chris Gunter and Joe Allen joining Bale in calling time on their Wales careers.

A lack of experience in Page's group is not helped by the fact they have suffered injuries to some of his established campaigners with experienced goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and vice-captain Ben Davies withdrawing with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Goalkeeper Tom King, defender Morgan Fox and forwards Mark Harris and Liam Cullen all received late call-ups to cover for withdrawals.

Swansea forward Cullen joins teammate Ollie Cooper, Fulham's Luke Harris, Ipswich's Nathan Broadhead and Birmingham midfielder Jordan James as possible debutants in Split.

Croatia play for the first time since former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren retired with most of their key personnel available, though some, such as Southampton striker Mislav Orsic, have struggled for game time in recent weeks.

However, having never lost a Euro qualifier - in 35 games - Wales know they come into this contest as huge underdogs.

Aaron Ramsey has won 78 caps for Wales

Ramsey to be Wales' Modric?

Several members of Wales' squad have spoken enthusiastically about the prospect of facing Modric, the 37-year old who has won an astonishing 162 caps for his country, with Ramsey describing him as "an inspiration."

Wales boss Page says Ramsey, who is targeting 100 Wales caps, can fulfil a similar role for Wales in his twilight years as the one Modric plays for Croatia.

Ramsey, 32, has played for Wales 78 times.

"When you've got a talented footballer like Aaron and we had it with Gareth (Bale) as well, we evolved Gareth's position, we didn't play a lot of games with 4-2-3-1 with Gareth on the right, we changed to a 3-5-2 to get him further up the pitch and to get the best out of him," Page explained.

"Aaron can a multitude of positions.

"He played against a very athletic three in the World Cup against USA and looking at the distance covered, he matched them, he wasn't left behind.

"We also used him in a deeper role in a two, he can do both.

"The frustration Aaron has at times is if he is not getting the ball he drops deeper and deeper.

"For us it is [about] keeping him disciplined and keeping him further up the pitch to get in those positions so that when he gets the ball, he's the one capable of threading those passes to whoever we are going to play upfront to run onto."