First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 25Summanen
- 15James
- 23Ayane
- 19England
- 24Spence
Substitutes
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 16Graham
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 14D'Angelo
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 21Pelova
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 5Beattie
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Kühl
- 26Wienroither
- 27Taylor
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 2. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur Women).