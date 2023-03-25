Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Arsenal Women: team news and live coverage

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 25Summanen
  • 15James
  • 23Ayane
  • 19England
  • 24Spence

Substitutes

  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 21Pelova
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 5Beattie
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl
  • 26Wienroither
  • 27Taylor
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.

  2. Post update

    Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  4. Post update

    Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  7. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  9. Post update

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 2. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

  17. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women14121139122737
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Arsenal Women1511223592635
4Man City Women15112232141835
5Aston Villa Women158252725226
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women155191726-916
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121931-1212
10Reading Women1531111634-1810
11Brighton Women132291644-288
12Leicester City Women152112733-267
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport