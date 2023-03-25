Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Technique Stadium, England

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Maguire
  • 5Grimes
  • 28Banks
  • 20King
  • 21Palmer
  • 35Jones
  • 7Mandeville
  • 29Dallas
  • 10Colclough
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 3Horton
  • 15McCallum
  • 17Dobra
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 26Oldaker

Halifax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 3Senior
  • 17Harker
  • 14Hunter
  • 27Senior
  • 4Summerfield
  • 18Capello
  • 5Debrah
  • 10Warburton
  • 21Alli

Substitutes

  • 6Stott
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 16Keane
  • 19Cooke
  • 20Gilmour
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham38297297356294
2Notts County392710297366191
3Woking382081062392368
4Chesterfield382081065442168
5Barnet37196126961863
6Eastleigh39196144843563
7Boreham Wood371613844321261
8Wealdstone381510134959-1055
9Solihull Moors38159145853554
10Southend37158144538753
11Bromley371313115147452
12Dag & Red37157155461-752
13Altrincham381310155869-1149
14Maidenhead United39138184353-1047
15Oldham37129164853-545
16Halifax371110163543-843
17Aldershot38127195263-1143
18York38119184650-442
19Yeovil37717133242-1038
20Dorking37107205283-3137
21Gateshead35714144253-1134
22Scunthorpe3889214671-2533
23Torquay37710204367-2431
24Maidstone United3859244081-4124
View full National League table

