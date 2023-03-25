Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fitzsimons
- 6Maguire
- 5Grimes
- 28Banks
- 20King
- 21Palmer
- 35Jones
- 7Mandeville
- 29Dallas
- 10Colclough
- 27Quigley
Substitutes
- 3Horton
- 15McCallum
- 17Dobra
- 18Uchegbulam
- 26Oldaker
Halifax
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 3Senior
- 17Harker
- 14Hunter
- 27Senior
- 4Summerfield
- 18Capello
- 5Debrah
- 10Warburton
- 21Alli
Substitutes
- 6Stott
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 16Keane
- 19Cooke
- 20Gilmour
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
Match report to follow.