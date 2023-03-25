Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham38297297356294
2Notts County392710297366191
3Woking382081062392368
4Chesterfield382081065442168
5Barnet37196126961863
6Eastleigh39196144843563
7Boreham Wood371613844321261
8Wealdstone381510134959-1055
9Solihull Moors38159145853554
10Southend37158144538753
11Bromley371313115147452
12Dag & Red37157155461-752
13Altrincham381310155869-1149
14Maidenhead United39138184353-1047
15Oldham37129164853-545
16Halifax371110163543-843
17Aldershot38127195263-1143
18York38119184650-442
19Yeovil37717133242-1038
20Dorking37107205283-3137
21Gateshead35714144253-1134
22Scunthorpe3889214671-2533
23Torquay37710204367-2431
24Maidstone United3859244081-4124
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC