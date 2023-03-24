Close menu
Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StranraerStranraer
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00DumbartonDumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling27167453292455
2Dumbarton27165641291253
3East Fife30127114244-243
4Annan Athletic29117115145640
5Stenhousemuir28108104445-138
6Forfar28107113136-537
7Stranraer29106133746-936
8Elgin2896133948-933
9Albion2986153738-130
10Bonnyrigg Rose2977153045-1528
View full Scottish League Two table

