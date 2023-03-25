Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StranraerStranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|27
|16
|7
|4
|53
|29
|24
|55
|2
|Dumbarton
|27
|16
|5
|6
|41
|29
|12
|53
|3
|East Fife
|30
|12
|7
|11
|42
|44
|-2
|43
|4
|Annan Athletic
|29
|11
|7
|11
|51
|45
|6
|40
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|28
|10
|8
|10
|44
|45
|-1
|38
|6
|Forfar
|28
|10
|7
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|37
|7
|Stranraer
|29
|10
|6
|13
|37
|46
|-9
|36
|8
|Elgin
|28
|9
|6
|13
|39
|48
|-9
|33
|9
|Albion
|29
|8
|6
|15
|37
|38
|-1
|30
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|29
|7
|7
|15
|30
|45
|-15
|28