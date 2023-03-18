Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joel Cooper (centre) scored four goals for Linfield while Chris McKee netted two

Joel Cooper scored four goals as Linfield beat Newry City 7-0 to move second in the Irish Premiership table.

A dramatic finish at Solitude saw Ronan Hale's goal cancelled out by late Padraig Lynch and Joseph Moore strikes as Dungannon beat Cliftonville 2-1.

Niall McGinn grabbed a double as Glentoran defeated Carrick Rangers 4-0.

Glenavon recovered from a goal down to beat Coleraine 2-1 while a last-gasp Alan O'Sullivan goal helped Portadown earn a 2-2 draw with Crusaders.

Blues hammer Newry

Linfield's emphatic victory over Newry saw them leapfrog Cliftonville into second spot, seven points behind leaders Larne with six sets of league games remaining.

The Blues opened the scoring on four minutes, Cooper showingsome neat footwork, putting the ball through the legs of Noel Healy before firing a low drive with his favoured left foot into the bottom corner past a helpless Niall Brady in the Newry goal.

The hosts doubled their lead after 25 minutes, with Matthew Clarke on hand to nod home a Kirk Millar cross from close range at the back post.

The winger completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time with a delightful goal into the top corner after some lovely work down the right-hand channel.

The Blues had their fifth 10 minutes into the second half, with Chris McKee neatly slotting home a pinpoint Cooper pass.

McKee had his second just two minutes later after Brady spilled Jamie Mulgrew's effort, before the Linfield striker chipped the ball home.

The seventh came in the 64th minute with Cooper getting his fourth of the afternoon with a lovely curling effort from distance, leaving substitute 'keeper Shane Halpenny with no chance.