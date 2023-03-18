Jonny Le Quesne hit the post soon after scoring Jersey Bulls' equaliser

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he is 'gutted' after his side conceded in the eighth minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at home to Farnham Town.

The loss keeps Bulls third in Combined Counties Premier South, but their promotion hopes look more distant.

They have played two more games than leaders Raynes Park Vale and second-placed Badshot Lea, who are eight and three points ahead respectively.

"I'm gutted. I think it was a pretty tough game," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"In the last 15 or 20 minutes I think we looked more likely to score, we got the goal and we had a couple of chances to have our moment."

Lamin Ceesay gave Farnham a 58th-minute lead but Jonny Le Quesne equalised with 12 minutes to go.

Le Quesne hit the post in the 85th minute only for Shamal Edwards to get the winner deep into added time.

"We've been desperate for one of these last-minute winners and we had a couple of chances top get it, but we haven't taken our chances and unfortunately they've popped one in at the end that has just killed us.

"I don't think this league is thrown away yet, there's nine games to go. We've just got to fight for everything and see what happens.

"At the moment we're third in probably a three or four horse race, so if we keep dropping points it isn't going to happen, and unfortunately we've lost today on a day when really we shouldn't have.

"It's going to be very difficult, but all we can do is try and win games of football and see where it goes."