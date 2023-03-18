Last updated on .From the section Football

Striker Will Fazakerley started a game for Guernsey for the first time since 22 October after recovering from a knee injury

Ross Allen's superb last-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Guernsey FC at home to Chipstead.

Three goals in a six-minute second-half spell seemed to have ended Guernsey's hopes as Andy Somo gave the visitors a 51st-minute lead.

Substitute Matt Loaring levelled with his first touch two minutes later as he converted a Keanu Marsh cross before Somo scored again four minutes after.

But record goalscorer Allen blasted in a wonderful equaliser.

It could have been the winner had Guernsey not had a 60th-minute goal disallowed for offside.

The point maintains Guernsey's good recent form - they have won seven and drawn three of their 14 games to move up from bottom of Isthmian League South Central to 16th place.