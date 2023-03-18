Close menu
Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese3AC MilanAC Milan1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes oldest Serie A goalscorer in AC Milan's 3-1 loss to Udinese

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal for AC Milan was his first since scoring in the 3-0 win against Venezia on 9 January, 2022

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest scorer in Serie A history, although his side lost 3-1 to Udinese.

Ibrahimovic, 41, scored a retaken penalty at the end of the first half after his first effort had been saved by home goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

It was the Swede's first goal since returning from a serious knee injury.

But Udinese scored through Roberto Pereyra's low shot, a goal from Beto in first half injury-time before Kingsley Ehizibue added a third on 70 minutes.

Ibrahimovic helped Milan win the Serie A title last season before needing surgery in the summer on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He only returned to action in February and made three substitute appearances before he started this match to become Milan's oldest captain.

Ibrahimovic then had the chance to secure another record when Jaka Bijol was adjudged to have handled the ball following a video assistant referee check.

However, Ibrahimovic's original penalty was saved only for it to be retaken following encroachment from the hosts and he blasted in his second opportunity.

That took the striker, aged 41 years and 166 days, past the record held by Alessandro Costacurta (41 years, 25 days) as the league's oldest ever goalscorer.

The hosts had scored after only six minutes with Pereyra's shot into the corner before Ibrahimovic's equaliser, with Udinese coach Andrea Sottil sent off for arguing against the retaken penalty.

But Udinese regained the lead minutes later with Beto scoring from Isaac Success' pullback and Ehizibue sealing the victory after good work from Destiny Udogie, on loan from Tottenham.

The defeat leaves AC Milan fourth, with Udinese up to eighth.

Nevertheless, Ibrahimovic's return to the starting line-up will be a massive boost for Milan, who face Serie A leaders Napoli in a two-legged Champions League quarter-final in April.

Line-ups

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimento FrançaBooked at 90mins
  • 29Bijol
  • 18PérezBooked at 27mins
  • 19EhizibueSubstituted forEboseleat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24SamardzicSubstituted forLovricat 73'minutes
  • 11Souza SilvaBooked at 68mins
  • 37PereyraSubstituted forArslanat 81'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forZeegelaarat 89'minutes
  • 7SuccessSubstituted forThauvinat 74'minutes
  • 9Gomes Betuncal

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 4Lovric
  • 5Arslan
  • 8Zeegelaar
  • 14Abankwah
  • 20Padelli
  • 26Thauvin
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 80Pafundi
  • 99Piana

AC Milan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20KaluluBooked at 61mins
  • 28Thiaw
  • 23TomoriSubstituted forCalabriaat 76'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forRebicat 64'minutes
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 64'minutes
  • 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 76'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forOrigiat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 7Adli
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 33Krunic
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 3, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 3, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Festy Ebosele with a cross following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Walace (Udinese) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Jaka Bijol (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Festy Ebosele (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

  14. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Florian Thauvin (Udinese).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Destiny Udogie.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Festy Ebosele replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marco Silvestri (Udinese).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli26222260164468
2Inter Milan26162847301750
3Lazio26147541192249
4AC Milan2714674436848
5Roma26145735251047
6Atalanta27136844311345
7Juventus26165544222238
8Udinese2791173731638
9Torino2610792929037
10Bologna27107103336-337
11Sassuolo27106113540-536
12Fiorentina2697103131034
13Monza2797113237-534
14Empoli27610112436-1228
15Lecce2669112431-727
16Salernitana2769123147-1627
17Spezia2759132343-2024
18Hellas Verona2647152138-1719
19Cremonese27110162249-2713
20Sampdoria2626181343-3012
View full Italian Serie A table

