League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers13:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 17McAllister
  • 4McGeouch
  • 27Bunker
  • 11Garrick
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 48Savage

Substitutes

  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 20O'Brien
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 24Thomas
  • 29Brown
  • 30Omotoye
  • 34McKenzie

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 33James
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Adeniran
  • 19Bakinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 15Famewo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
Referee:
David Rock

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed36239464273778
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226860312972
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Derby3818101059392064
7Peterborough382031565471863
8Wycombe381871351361561
9Portsmouth381513105344958
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Exeter371310145348549
12Charlton381213135350349
13Fleetwood381213134139249
14Lincoln City37918103440-645
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale38129174055-1545
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19MK Dons38116213454-2039
20Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe39713193763-2634
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
View full League One table

