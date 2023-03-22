Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45FinlandFinland
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Greece
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. of Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|North Macedonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|San Marino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Andorra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Belarus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Israel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kosovo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Romania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0