European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45FinlandFinland
Venue: Windsor Park

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Finland

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • KazakhstanKazakhstan14:00DenmarkDenmark
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein17:00IcelandIceland
  • EnglandEngland17:00UkraineUkraine
  • SloveniaSlovenia17:00San MarinoSan Marino
  • LuxembourgLuxembourg19:45PortugalPortugal
  • SlovakiaSlovakia19:45Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina
  • MaltaMalta19:45ItalyItaly

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Norway00000000
4Scotland00000000
5Spain00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Gibraltar00000000
3Greece00000000
4Netherlands00000000
5R. of Ireland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Italy00000000
3Malta00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Latvia00000000
4Turkey00000000
5Wales00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Moldova00000000
5Poland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Azerbaijan00000000
3Belgium00000000
4Estonia00000000
5Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Hungary00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Montenegro00000000
5Serbia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Finland00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5San Marino00000000
6Slovenia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Israel00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Romania00000000
6Switzerland00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Luxembourg00000000
5Portugal00000000
6Slovakia00000000
