The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 14Turner
  • 15Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 21Leat
  • 24Keitley
  • 35Mullett
  • 36Shaw
  • 37Tucker

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 22Plumptre
  • 15Howard
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 30Mace
  • 14Green
  • 10Whelan
  • 16Jones
  • 21Cain

Substitutes

  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 8Pike
  • 19Siemsen
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Josie Green tries a through ball, but Hannah Cain is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josie Green.

  5. Post update

    Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1612224293338
2Man City Women16122234142038
3Chelsea Women15121239142537
4Arsenal Women1511223892935
5Aston Villa Women168352725227
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women1651101730-1316
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121934-1512
10Reading Women1632111634-1811
11Brighton Women142391644-289
12Leicester City Women162212733-268
