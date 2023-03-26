Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women

Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 28Rabjohn
- 14Turner
- 15Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 10Dali
- 12Staniforth
- 88Nobbs
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 21Leat
- 24Keitley
- 35Mullett
- 36Shaw
- 37Tucker
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 22Plumptre
- 15Howard
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 30Mace
- 14Green
- 10Whelan
- 16Jones
- 21Cain
Substitutes
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 8Pike
- 19Siemsen
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Josie Green tries a through ball, but Hannah Cain is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josie Green.
Post update
Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.