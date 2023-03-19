Match ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.
Chelsea winger Guro Reiten played a starring role as the Blues cruised past Reading to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
The Norway international set up Jess Carter's opener and then won a penalty which Maren Mjelde tucked away as Chelsea led 2-0 at the break.
Reiten added a third soon after half-time to extend the visitors' lead.
Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back for Reading but the Blues reached the last four for the third consecutive season.
Chelsea started brightly with Reiten, Niamh Charles and Mjelde all testing Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
And Carter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when she bundled home Reiten's pinpoint cross at the back post.
Minutes later, the Norwegian was brought down by Reading's Brooke Hendrix inside the box and Mjelde coolly converted from the spot to double dominant Chelsea's advantage.
The hosts thought they had pulled one back when Troelgaard intercepted a loose Chelsea pass before rifling past Zecira Musovic, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Chelsea continued to control the game after the break and Reiten finally got her just rewards for an impressive attacking display as she slotted an Alsu Abdullina pass into an open goal.
Troelsgaard got her revenge for the earlier disallowed goal when she fired in a 70th-minute strike to try to ignite a Reading fightback.
But the Dane's goal proved nothing more than a consolation and Chelsea, who beat Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, held on to seal a third successive win in all competitions.
Blues continue cup dominance
Chelsea have won back-to-back FA Cups and Emma Hayes' side are now just two wins away from a third triumph on the bounce.
Star striker Sam Kerr and England international Lauren James were dropped to the substitutes' bench on Sunday, but that did not diminish Chelsea's attacking qualities.
Reiten posed problems for the Reading defence throughout the game, while Charles and Rytting Kaneryd were also active in the final third.
Youngster Aimee Claypole replaced Reiten and added an attacking spark late on, but was unable to add her name to the scoresheet.
Chelsea, who regained their status at the top of the WSL last weekend, missed out on the League Cup with defeat by Arsenal in the final earlier this month - but will be desperate to retain their FA Cup crown.
They will find out their semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which takes place on Morning Live on BBC One.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moloney
- 16Mayi Kith
- 15HendrixBooked at 25minsSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 3Mukandi
- 2BrysonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWadeat 65'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 20Moore
- 28Woodham
- 23Rowe
- 51TroelsgaardBooked at 53mins
- 7Wellings
Substitutes
- 5Evans
- 11Wade
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 25Burns
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 33Meadows-Tuson
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forBrownat 90'minutes
- 18Mjelde
- 17FlemingSubstituted forBladesat 89'minutes
- 5IngleSubstituted forAkpanat 65'minutes
- 27Abdullina
- 11ReitenSubstituted forClaypoleat 65'minutes
- 21CharlesSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 10James
- 20Kerr
- 26Buchanan
- 30Berger
- 31Claypole
- 36Akpan
- 37Blades
- 38Brown
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ashanti Akpan (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Ashanti Akpan tries a through ball, but Aimee Claypole is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Cerys Brown replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Reanna Blades replaces Jessie Fleming.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jade Moore.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jade Moore (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ashanti Akpan (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.