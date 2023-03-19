Close menu
The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Reading WomenReading Women1Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Reading 1-3 Chelsea: Guro Reiten stars as Blues reach FA Cup semi-finals

By Adam MillingtonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Winger Guro Reiten scores for Chelsea against Reading in the FA Cup
Chelsea have reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals for three seasons in a row

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten played a starring role as the Blues cruised past Reading to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

The Norway international set up Jess Carter's opener and then won a penalty which Maren Mjelde tucked away as Chelsea led 2-0 at the break.

Reiten added a third soon after half-time to extend the visitors' lead.

Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back for Reading but the Blues reached the last four for the third consecutive season.

Chelsea started brightly with Reiten, Niamh Charles and Mjelde all testing Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

And Carter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when she bundled home Reiten's pinpoint cross at the back post.

Minutes later, the Norwegian was brought down by Reading's Brooke Hendrix inside the box and Mjelde coolly converted from the spot to double dominant Chelsea's advantage.

The hosts thought they had pulled one back when Troelgaard intercepted a loose Chelsea pass before rifling past Zecira Musovic, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea continued to control the game after the break and Reiten finally got her just rewards for an impressive attacking display as she slotted an Alsu Abdullina pass into an open goal.

Troelsgaard got her revenge for the earlier disallowed goal when she fired in a 70th-minute strike to try to ignite a Reading fightback.

But the Dane's goal proved nothing more than a consolation and Chelsea, who beat Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, held on to seal a third successive win in all competitions.

Blues continue cup dominance

Chelsea celebrate after Maren Mjelde scores from the spot against Reading
Chelsea were without Sam Kerr and Lauren James but retained their usual firepower

Chelsea have won back-to-back FA Cups and Emma Hayes' side are now just two wins away from a third triumph on the bounce.

Star striker Sam Kerr and England international Lauren James were dropped to the substitutes' bench on Sunday, but that did not diminish Chelsea's attacking qualities.

Reiten posed problems for the Reading defence throughout the game, while Charles and Rytting Kaneryd were also active in the final third.

Youngster Aimee Claypole replaced Reiten and added an attacking spark late on, but was unable to add her name to the scoresheet.

Chelsea, who regained their status at the top of the WSL last weekend, missed out on the League Cup with defeat by Arsenal in the final earlier this month - but will be desperate to retain their FA Cup crown.

They will find out their semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which takes place on Morning Live on BBC One.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 15HendrixBooked at 25minsSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 3Mukandi
  • 2BrysonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWadeat 65'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 20Moore
  • 28Woodham
  • 23Rowe
  • 51TroelsgaardBooked at 53mins
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 25Burns
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 33Meadows-Tuson

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forBrownat 90'minutes
  • 18Mjelde
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forBladesat 89'minutes
  • 5IngleSubstituted forAkpanat 65'minutes
  • 27Abdullina
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forClaypoleat 65'minutes
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Leupolz
  • 10James
  • 20Kerr
  • 26Buchanan
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole
  • 36Akpan
  • 37Blades
  • 38Brown
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashanti Akpan (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Ashanti Akpan tries a through ball, but Aimee Claypole is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Cerys Brown replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Reanna Blades replaces Jessie Fleming.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jade Moore.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jade Moore (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashanti Akpan (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  15. Post update

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).

  18. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

